Eight teachers for 400 students

Satyopriyo Dash By

Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Even as a model degree college was opened educationally-backwards and Nabarangpur district to increase the gross enrolment ratio, the institution has failed to serve the purpose. The college is facing large scale vacancies in teaching posts.

Set up in 2016 under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) , almost all the departments in the college are functioning without regular faculty members. The college has 160 seats each in Arts and Science streams and 80 in Commerce stream. Of the total sanctioned 32 faculty member positions, the degree college has only eight, including the principal. The college, since its inception, has enrolled 1,200 students in different Honours subjects in all the three streams.

Apparently, the 32 faculty positions are only meant for first and second years and although one batch of students entered the third year this year, no new faculty position has been sanctioned. Principal N C Mallick said the college requires minimum 41 faculty members for smooth functioning of classes in all the three streams.

At present, the college has one faculty each in Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Anthropology, Economics, English and two faculties in Odia department. No faculty members have yet been appointed for departments of Political Science, Education, Sociology, Mathematics, Botany and Commerce subjects. While the situation is being managed by 16 guest faculty members, the arrangement does not suffice most of the time.Students alleged that the college is playing with their future by not providing them quality education.

“While there are two more government-aided degree colleges in the district, we preferred studying here because it was started under the Central Government scheme with an aim to provide better quality education. However, classes in the last two years have rarely been held as there are no faculty members,” alleged a student, requesting anonymity.

The college’s three-storey building had come up on an area of 10 acres at the cost of `8.87 crore in 2015. The Centre had provided 65 per cent of the funds required for construction of the building and the State Government had provided land for the college free of cost.

The RUSA aimed at increasing the GER in educationally backward districts, where it is less than the national average of 12.4 pc and subsequently to increase enrolment from 12.4 pc to 30 pc by 2020. However, with no faculty members in the college, parents of students wondered how the GER of Nabarangpur will be increased, which currently stands at 3.3 per cent.