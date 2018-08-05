Home States Odisha

Failed groundnut seeds to be retested at Varanasi centre

The decision for retesting the failed seeds outside the State was taken following complaints of foul play during laboratory test of seeds collected from Khurda and Puri districts during rabi season.

Groundnut seed growers of Khurda and Puri districts registered their protest before Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Pradip Maharathy last week as the State Seeds Corporation rejected more than 60 per cent of seeds terming them as dead seeds following laboratory test.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to send samples of groundnut seeds that failed to qualify the minimum quality parameters of physical purity for retesting to National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC), Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Odisha State Seed and Organic Products Certification Agency (OSSOPCA) has requested Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) to draw samples randomly from the failed groundnut seed stock for retesting purpose.

“It has been decided that 28 samples of the failed seeds will be sent to Varanasi for testing. The re-sampling of seeds will be done jointly by OSSOCPCA and OSSC,” said sources in Agriculture Department.

A delegation of farmers registered with OSSC met the Minister and urged him to direct for retesting of groundnut seeds.“Over 60 per cent of the seed samples sent to testing laboratory were declared dead as those failed to germinate. We have serious doubt on the laboratory report as we have supplied quality seeds,” said Madhu Sudan Pradhan, one of the registered seeds growers of Puri district.

The farmers’ issue was highlighted by this paper following which the matter was discussed at a high-level meeting here on July 30. The meeting decided to send fresh samples to NSRTC Varanasi for retesting.

The farmers will sustain around Rs 3 crore loss if the seeds they had supplied to OSSC are rejected, Pradhan said.

Retest
● 28 samples of the failed seeds will be sent to Varanasi for testingd
● Re-sampling of seeds will be done jointly by OSSOCPCA and OSSC
● State Seeds Corporation had rejected more than 60 per cent seeds supplied by farmers of Khurda and
Puri districts

