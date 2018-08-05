Home States Odisha

Freedom fighter tag for peasants opposed

Kanika king Shivendra Narayan Bhanja Deo on Saturday opposed the move of Saheed Smaraki Swadhinata Sangram Sadan Trust to include names of two peasants from his region in the list of freedom fighters.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Kanika king Shivendra Narayan Bhanja Deo on Saturday opposed the move of Saheed Smaraki Swadhinata Sangram Sadan Trust to include names of two peasants from his region in the list of freedom fighters.

"The two peasants from Kanika in Kendrapara - Basu and Bisuni - whose soil is being lifted for the freedom fighters' martyr memorial in Bhubaneswar had no role in India's freedom struggle and both of them had died in a police firing during a farmers' agitation against the heavy tax imposed by the then King of Kanika Rajendra Narayan Bhanja Deo during 1921-22," Bhanja Deo said while seeking intervention of the State Government to ensure due recognition for freedom fighters.

"It is absolutely fine if somebody who has died is being honoured. However, you can't portray them in a different form like freedom fighter," he said.Bhanja Deo further said the record of Odisha Government on non-cooperation movement in Kanika has also no mention about the two peasants as freedom fighters. "The High Court Order of the time, as written in the Odisha review, describes Kanika agitation as a only peasant's agitation," he pointed out.

Notably, the freedom fighters' trust is collecting soil from the birth place of all freedom fighter martyr from Odisha which will be kept at the memorial at Sangrami Bhawan here on August 9. The event will be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The trust officials couldn't be reached for their comments on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
freedom fighters peasants Freedom fighter tag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta