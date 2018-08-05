Ganjam’s neglected beach cries for attention

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district has a coastal boundary of around 61 km and has three beaches __ Gopalpur, Arjyapalli and Patisunapur.While Gopalpur beach has secured its place globally, the other two beaches, despite being visited by a large number of tourists, lie neglected.

Patisunapur is a virgin beach and is well-connected with NH-16. Neither the district administration nor the Tourism department has been keen on developing the beach, which is situated on the confluence of Bahuda river and the Bay of Bengal. A local social worker Janardhan said one had to cross Bahuda river by boat to reach the beach but after the construction of a bridge, now it can be reached on vehicles. He said the beach, which is a nesting place for Olive Ridley Turtles, is visited by tourists from within the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Amulya Behera, a local youth, who is devoted to the cleaning of the beach along with his friends for the last one decade, said the beach attracts picnickers due to its surroundings which includes casuarina plantation. He said even as local youths along with NSS volunteers undertake cleanliness drives at the beach, little is being done by the district administration to promote it as a tourist destination. Behera said several times he had appealed to the authorities concerned to construct toilets, cement benches and pathways at the beach but nothing has been done in this regard.

Sources said the Tourism department has sent a proposal to the higher-ups for construction of a Panthanivas along with boating facilities in Bahuda river and other amenities at the beach.