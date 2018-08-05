IT Minister dispels myths about Aadhaar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as TRAI chairman RS Sharma’s controversial Aadhaar challenge has been followed by a UIDAI warning against the disclosure of Aadhaar numbers, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday dispelled some myths about the unique identification number.

Flaunting his Aadhaar card at an event organised by STPI-Bhubaneswar here, Prasad said his Aadhaar card contains his name, photo and permanent address.“It does not contain my community, caste, religion, medical details, income and matrimonial records. There is nothing in the card for which I can be trolled. But, the system contains my biometrics - 10 fingerprints and iris kept in safe condition with secured encrypted form which cannot be broken even in the billionth of effort,” he said.

The best part of Aadhaar system, the Minister said, is that the technology has been indigenously developed. That is a clear Indian innovation backed by a Parliamentary Law with due regard to privacy, safety and security, he said.

“The law is so tough that even if I, as a Law and IT Minister, disclose my biometrics to anyone I can be prosecuted. We do three crore authentication every day. Nearly 95 crore bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar, which is a digital identity to supplement the physical identity,” Prasad added.