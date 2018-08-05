Jagannath temple hearths to be leased to sevayats

By Express News Service

PURI: Hearths in the Jagannath temple kitchen would be leased out to Suar Mahasuar Nijog for one year and rate charts of Mahaprasad items would be displayed on the temple premises.The temple kitchen has over 200 hearths and around 600 cooks cook Mahaprasad that is consumed by at least 10,000 devotees everyday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between temple chief administrator P K Mohapatra and several nijogs of the temple here on Saturday. Mohapatra held a meeting with members of Suar Mahasuar, Pratihari, Chunara, Bhitar Sevayat, Pujapanda, Khuntia and other nijogs who are likely to be affected by the directions of the Supreme Court’s interim judgment.

In June, the Supreme Court had issued a string of interim directions for protection of the sanctity and ethos of the Jagannath temple and to ensure hassle-free access to the devotees. The meeting was aimed at sensitising the servitors about implementation of the Supreme Court judgment.

Mohapatra said the servitors were well aware of the impact of the apex court judgment on their services. Of the 12 directions of the apex court, two were discussed in detail. Efforts are on to ensure hassle-free darshan and availability of Mahaprasad in Anand Bazaar at exact rates for the devotees, he added.

“At present, the temple administration had stopped collection of ‘dakshina’ from devotees by the servitors inside the temple. CCTVs have been installed everywhere in the temple and every action of the sevayats is being monitored,” he said. The court had earlier directed the temple authorities to refrain the sevayats from collecting ‘dakshina’ and suggested that the servitors may be given their due remuneration as per rules.

He said it was the duty of the administration to make the servitors aware of the interim judgment of the court and its implementation. The servitors could air their grievances before amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court for this case. He will arrive in Puri on August 30. The State Government and the temple administration would file their statements in the court soon regarding actions taken for implementation of the directions, Mohapatra added.