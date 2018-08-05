Home States Odisha

Mechanised sweeping to keep Capital’s roads clean

The move comes in view of the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, the biggest ever international sporting event that Bhubaneswar is going to host in November.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Amid allegations of failure of the civic bodies in ensuring proper sanitation and waste management, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday finalised two agencies to take up street sweeping work on major roads in the city.The two agencies are, Punjab-based joint-venture of Pro Power Sweeping Company Pvt. Ltd & Lions Services Ltd and Jharkhand-based United Air Express.

Both the agencies have been selected through a formal bidding process and will be engaged for cleaning nearly 80 km of the city roads after signing the contract and procuring required machinery.The routes to be covered are Rasulgarh to Khandagiri, Power House Square to KIIT Square and Governor House Square to Siripur Square.

Manual sweeping will also be continued to ensure cleaning of the major roads and the agencies would also be responsible to carry out cleaning of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and deposit those at the respective sites near Pokhariput, Patia and temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School. Road survey for debris will be carried out, officials said.

