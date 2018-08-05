Home States Odisha

New deadline set for works under JICA

BHUBANESWAR:AS works under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are running behind schedule, the State Government on Saturday directed the executing agencies to complete the projects latest by March 2019.

Earlier, the deadline for completion of the projects comprising construction of sewerage line,  sewerage treatment plants, pumping stations and installation of sluice gates was extended from June to December 2018.The work progress of sanitation projects was reviewed at the State-level steering committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here.

While the physical achievement in sewerage line in the Twin City is 70 per cent, the progress in construction of sewerage treatment plant and pumping stations is more than 66 per cent, said Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan.

The project includes 632 km of sewer network (252 km in Bhubaneswar and 380 km in Cuttack), three sewerage treatment plants (2 in Cuttack and 1 in Bhubaneswar) and 56 pumping stations and 7 sluice gates in the two cities.

As per the progress report, 267 km out of 356 km of sewerage lines in Cuttack have been constructed under Package-2. In Bhubaneswar, the physical progress is 160 km out of 229 km.Reviewing the work progress of Cuttack, the Chief Secretary asked the Department to ensure completion of all works in Zone 1 and 2 by October, Zone 3 and 6 by December and Zone 5 and 7 by March 2019. Meanwhile, the sewerage lines of Zone 4 have been made functional.

Project Director, OISIP, Basanta Parida said construction of sewerage networks in Zone-1 of Bhubaneswar will be completed by December 2018. He further said the pump house at Tulasipur in Cuttack has been operationalised while works on the pump houses at Police Colony and Bidyadharpur are nearing completion.

The project cost has been estimated around Rs 2,974 crore, out of which the State Government has provided Rs 594 crore while JICA loan component is Rs 2,380 crore. The project has been divided into four packages.
The drainage works in Cuttack have also been expedited and GIS-based data about the sewerage and water supply network in the Twin City has been developed. It will help all households to know the exact position of sewerage and water supply line from their house and plan their own connections.

