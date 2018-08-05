Home States Odisha

Number of underweight kids goes down

KBK chief administrator Sudarshan Pal Thakur’s strict monitoring of nutrition programmes has reduced the number of underweight children in Nabarangpur district.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: KBK chief administrator Sudarshan Pal Thakur’s strict monitoring of nutrition programmes has reduced the number of underweight children in Nabarangpur district.

This was revealed at a review meeting of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) here on Friday. Thakur  had visited several villages in the district to conduct on-the-spot assessment of ICDS activities. The official, during his visit to Ladipadar village under Tentulikhunti block, had come across two-year-old twins Ranji, a baby girl and Sanjaya, a baby-boy. The twins were found to be malnourished.

Expressing concern over the twin’s health, Thakur directed improvement in nutrition of children in the villages across the district. During review, he found that as many as 2,223 children were enlisted as undernourished and underweight in the district.

The KBK chief administrator directed the officials concerned to send him a monthly report on the nutrition and weight of such children. He also examined the quality of food provided to children at anganwadi centres of the district. In the last four months, there has been a decline in the number of underweight children. The weight of the twins also increased during the period. Enthused by the result, Thakur has decided to implement the model across the KBK region.

