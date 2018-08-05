Ragpickers get identity cards, uniforms

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In an endeavour to make the ragpickers part of the waste management ecosystem in the Port Town, Paradip Municipality has recently distributed welfare benefits, including identification cards and uniforms to them.In the first phase of the campaign, identity cards, uniforms, shoes and basic safety equipment were given to 70 ragpickers who often complain of being harassed by the police. So this ID will prevent them from getting harassed.

This apart, doctors examined their health condition and gave vaccines free of cost. Similarly, the civic body organised a training programme for them to educate them in segregation of waste and other items.

Sources said despite enforcement of the Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016, which promises welfare of ragpickers, harassment and discrimination against them continues.Similarly, though ragpicking and scavenging works have been prohibited under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, no step has been taken to keep children away from the practice.

Environmentalists said, “Ragpickers are an important part of waste management and their well-being is our responsibility. We should recognise their efforts and contribution towards our environmental sustainability. The civic body’s initiative will make their working conditions better. These unorganised labourers, most of whom belong to Backward Classes, are not recognised either by society or institutions. They collect trash and sell it at a meagre amount to local traders who send it to different factories for recycling.”

The ragpickers, who came to collect their identity cards, were excited. Manasi Mandal, a ragpicker, said, “No one acknowledges our effort and some people even think of us as nuisance, but now that we have the identity cards, we will be able to do our job without any harassment.”

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said, “We have taken all possible steps for their rehabilitation and welfare as per the rules. Free health check-ups, including administration of tetanus injection, are being conducted every month for them. We are also planning to give employment opportunity to them by engaging them in plantation drive and other activities in the town.”