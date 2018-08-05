Home States Odisha

Ragpickers get identity cards, uniforms in Odisha

In the first phase of the campaign, identity cards, uniforms, shoes and basic safety equipment were given to 70 ragpickers who often complain of being harassed by the police.​

Published: 05th August 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In an endeavour to make the ragpickers part of the waste management ecosystem in the Port Town, Paradip Municipality has recently distributed welfare benefits, including identification cards and uniforms to them.In the first phase of the campaign, identity cards, uniforms, shoes and basic safety equipment were given to 70 ragpickers who often complain of being harassed by the police. So this ID will prevent them from getting harassed.

This apart, doctors examined their health condition and gave vaccines free of cost. Similarly, the civic body organised a training programme for them to educate them in segregation of waste and other items.
Sources said despite enforcement of the Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016, which promises welfare of ragpickers, harassment and discrimination against them continues.Similarly, though ragpicking and scavenging works have been prohibited under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, no step has been taken to keep children away from the practice.   

Environmentalists said, “Ragpickers are an important part of waste management and their well-being is our responsibility. We should recognise their efforts and contribution towards our environmental sustainability. The civic body’s initiative will make their working conditions better. These unorganised labourers, most of  whom belong to Backward Classes, are not recognised either by society or institutions. They collect trash and sell it at a meagre amount to local traders who send it to different factories for recycling.”

The ragpickers, who came to collect their identity cards, were excited. Manasi Mandal, a ragpicker, said, “No one acknowledges our effort and some people even think of us as nuisance, but now that we have the identity cards, we will be able to do our job without any harassment.”

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said, “We have taken all possible steps for their rehabilitation and welfare as per the rules. Free health check-ups, including administration of tetanus injection, are being conducted every month for them. We are also planning to give employment opportunity to them by engaging them in plantation drive and other activities in the town.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ragpickers waste management ecosystem Paradip Municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta