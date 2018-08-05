Tobacco use cause of rise in cancer in Doval village

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Use of tobacco by men and consumption of medicines without doctors’ consultation have been cited as the main reason behind the rise in cases of cancer in the coastal Doval village under Balikuda block of the district.

A team of the Health department officials, led by the Chief District Medical Officer, visited the village where 14 deaths due to cancer have been reported in the last five years. The village, with a population of around 1,000 is situated in Borikina panchayat under Balikuda block. Around 14 cancer deaths in the past five years has led to panic among the residents of the village where five cancer patients are battling with the disease.

Earlier, locals, including elected representatives, had sought the intervention of the district administration and the Health department to ascertain the reason behind rise in cancer cases and also demanded awareness programmes for the villagers.

Sources said Puspalata Barik, Sarswati Barik, Bibi Barik, Sundari Sethy, Sahantilata Sethy, Khetramohan Ray, Malli Das, Malati Das, Sunei Barik, Ranglata Barik, Minati Barik,Nagendra Barik, Susila Sethy and Jhulana Sethy have died due to cancer in the past five years. Five other villagers Minati Barik, Subasini Barik, Chakardhar Madeili, Puspalata Barik and Shantilata Barik are suffering from the disease.

Borikina panchayat sarpanch Sadhu Charan Sahoo said he had taken up the issue at a meeting at the community health centre at Balikuda following which the Health department conducted a probe to know the reason behind the disease.

Chief District Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Patnaik said a team of the Health department conducted a door-to-door probe and interacted with patients and their family members to know the cause of rise in cancer among the residents.

“During preliminary investigation, we came to know that while male members of the village contracted the disease due to use of tobacco, consumption of medicines without doctors’ consultation has been the cause of the disease among women”, he said.

The CDMO said awareness programmes through village meetings, distribution of leaflets and display of hoardings on cancer will be conducted in the village. “Besides, we have decided to conduct a clinic with the help of oncologists to examine the health of the residents of the village”, he said.