Transport stir on August 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation called a Statewide strike on August 7 to protest Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill which seeks to amend the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The nation-wide strike called by All India Road Transport Workers’ Association has been supported by various organisations like AITUC, CITU, INTUC, among others.

Federation president Janardan Pati alleged that the Bill, which was already passed in Lok Sabha, was anti-people and anti-employees. Pati said no trucks, buses, other heavy vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws will ply in the State on the day.

“The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill says that branded company spares are to be used and this would affect small-scale enterprises in the automobile manufacturing sector and dealers. The Bill adds that servicing and repairing works would be done in company service centres only, following which lakhs of roadside mechanics will lose their livelihoods,” Pati said.

The members of the federation pointed out that the amendments include hefty penalties for traffic offences and said this would affect the petty drivers. The protestors are alleging that the proposed amendments to the Bill will dilute the powers of the State Government.