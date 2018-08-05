Waterlogging menace: BMC evicts 600 decimal land in Nayapalli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In the face of severe criticism from various quarters over water-logging in Nayapalli area, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday conducted its third phase eviction drive in the locality and recovered 600 decimal government land.

The eviction drive was carried out in Nayapalli Bhoi Sahi, BMC officials said and added that the recovered land will be used for storing excess rainwater in future.During the joint eviction drive, officials said two concrete houses, 27 asbestos shed houses, seven water tanks and about 130 feet compound wall were demolished.

“Due to encroachment of low-lying and eco-sensitive zones for illegal housing, the water carrying capacity of the water bodies and natural drainage channels have gone down drastically, causing the rainwater to flood the entire area,” a BMC official said. The joint enforcement team of BMC-BDA will continue the crackdown on encroachers in the coming days, he added.

Recently, the civic body had decided to examine the status of land occupied by the residents and commercial establishments in Nayapalli locality to free up encroached areas.With water-logging menace turning acute in the locality, BMC had previously carried out its demolition drive along the road adjoining NH-16, from CRP square to ID market road, and had demolished the illegal structures of Iskcon temple and other business establishments. It had also carried out enforcement drive to free encroachment from Nayapalli Haza, a water body near Behera Sahi to prevent water-logging in the area.