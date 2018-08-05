Home States Odisha

XUB Business Conclaves from today

The Annual Business Conclaves 2018 of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) is all set to begin on Sunday.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Annual Business Conclaves 2018 of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) is all set to begin on Sunday.According to XUB officials, as part of the event the varsity will organise five different conclaves in the month in which eminent leaders and industry pioneers will take part. The Xavier School of Commerce - Masters in Business Finance (XSC-MBF) will organise the first conclave Privitti on Sunday.

The conclave intends to give the students of MBF a holistic view, binding the past and future prospects the banking system holds, said officials, adding that the theme for the event will be “Indian Banks: Past Reflections and Future Ambitions”.

Three industry veterans Naveen Goel (Vice president and Country Head- Supply Chain Finance, IndusInd Bank), Vijay Pandey (Associate Vice President, Mango Financial Advisors LLP) and Prithviraj Srinivas (Chief Economist, Axis Capital) will address students during the conclave.

The second conclave SAMAVESH-18 will be organised by HabituX -The Urban Management and Governance Association on August 12 on the theme ‘Complex Cities’ - Managing Urban Challenges.
ABHIVYAKTI, the third conclave will be organised by Rural Managers’ Association of Xavier School of Rural Management on August 19 where delegates will address students on theme”Rural Business Impact in Digital Era”.

KSHITIJ, the fourth conclave will be conducted by XIMAHR, The HR Association of Xavier School of Human Resource Management on the topic ‘Agile HR’. The final conclave PARIVARTAN-2018 will be organised by ConXerv, Committee for Xavier School of Sustainability on theme”Sustainability: Investment and Financial Liability” in the last week of August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Annual Business Conclaves Xavier University Bhubaneswar XUB Business Conclaves

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta