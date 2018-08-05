XUB Business Conclaves from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Annual Business Conclaves 2018 of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) is all set to begin on Sunday.According to XUB officials, as part of the event the varsity will organise five different conclaves in the month in which eminent leaders and industry pioneers will take part. The Xavier School of Commerce - Masters in Business Finance (XSC-MBF) will organise the first conclave Privitti on Sunday.

The conclave intends to give the students of MBF a holistic view, binding the past and future prospects the banking system holds, said officials, adding that the theme for the event will be “Indian Banks: Past Reflections and Future Ambitions”.

Three industry veterans Naveen Goel (Vice president and Country Head- Supply Chain Finance, IndusInd Bank), Vijay Pandey (Associate Vice President, Mango Financial Advisors LLP) and Prithviraj Srinivas (Chief Economist, Axis Capital) will address students during the conclave.

The second conclave SAMAVESH-18 will be organised by HabituX -The Urban Management and Governance Association on August 12 on the theme ‘Complex Cities’ - Managing Urban Challenges.

ABHIVYAKTI, the third conclave will be organised by Rural Managers’ Association of Xavier School of Rural Management on August 19 where delegates will address students on theme”Rural Business Impact in Digital Era”.

KSHITIJ, the fourth conclave will be conducted by XIMAHR, The HR Association of Xavier School of Human Resource Management on the topic ‘Agile HR’. The final conclave PARIVARTAN-2018 will be organised by ConXerv, Committee for Xavier School of Sustainability on theme”Sustainability: Investment and Financial Liability” in the last week of August.