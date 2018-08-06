Home States Odisha

Abnormal growth: Meeta shifted to SCBMCH

The district administration, moved by the plight of Meeta Sabara, a 20-year-old girl who has been suffering from excessive growth in her right hand for the last six years restricting her mobility, shi

Published: 06th August 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The district administration, moved by the plight of Meeta Sabara, a 20-year-old girl who has been suffering from excessive growth in her right hand for the last six years restricting her mobility, shifted her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The youngster was initially brought to the district headquarters hospital here where Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar met her. Later, Meeta, who was accompanied by a doctor, was sent to SCB Medical in a special ambulance. The Collector said  her treatment expenses will be borne by Odisha State Treatment Fund and Chief Minster’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Meeta’s condition was detected in 2012-13 and she was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, she returned to her native Perupangu village in Padampur block of Rayagada district after the doctors advised surgical intervention.

Later, she was referred to SCB for better treatment but her elder sister had declined to sign the risk bond before the surgery as her condition had turned critical due to abnormal growth on her right hand. Recently, the district Collector had intervened in the matter.

