Anganwadi worker found dead in Kendrapara

A 24-year-old anganwadi worker was found hanging from a tree at Kadalibana village under Pattamundai police limits in the district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 24-year-old anganwadi worker was found hanging from a tree at Kadalibana village under Pattamundai police limits in the district on Sunday. She has been identified as Sanjukta Behera.

As per reports, Sanjukta had gone to nearby market on Saturday evening, but she did not return home till late night. Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder. The woman was killed somewhere else and her body was hanged from the tree to make it look like a case of suicide. The body, which has some injury marks, has been sent to local hospital for post-mortem. “A 42-year-old married man of nearby Chaudakulata village, Sanjiv Rout, is a suspect and we are trying to nab him,” said IIC of Pattamundai police station Pramod Mallick.

The victim’s younger sister filed an FIR at the police station on Sunday and alleged that Sanjukta was killed by Sanjiv. On Saturday, Sanjiv, in an inebriated condition, had abused Sanjukta and threatened to kill her. Acting on the FIR, police filed a case under Sections 302 of IPC against Sanjiv, who managed to flee from the village on Sunday morning. Efforts are on to nab him, he added. Meanwhile, president of the district unit of Anganwadi Workers’ Association Anjali Swain threatened to launch an agitation if police fail to nab the culprit at the earliest.

