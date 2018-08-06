AP sets eyes on another Odisha area

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: After Kotiya panchayat in Pottangi block, the Andhra Pradesh Government has set its eyes on part of Pantulung panchayat of Nandapur block.

An information board comprising details of a water supply project of Andhra Pradesh Government has been put up at Jayantgiri village of Nandapur block. The board, which mentions Nandapur block as Nandapur of Visakhapatnam district, has raised concerns among the residents of the village.

“While the village is well within the boundary of Odisha, there is no reason for any agency from the neighbouring State to undertake a water supply project here,” said a resident Ramachandra Pangi. Gadadhar Parida, former Collector of Koraput, said it is a matter of concern if the board was put up with the knowledge of Andhra Pradesh Government.