Bikers rally against molestation in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of a nationwide campaign against molestation, more than 130 riders from various biking groups in the State took out a rally in the City on Sunday. Organised by members of Odisha Bikerni, the rally was an attempt towards making people aware about the rising incidents of eve-teasing and molestation. The participants also educated the citizens on ways to eradicate such incidents from the society.

Besides the women riders of Odisha Bikerni, members of Kalinga Motor Sports Club, Biking Republic of Odisha, 3S Riders, TVS Apache RR310, The Moto Gearheadz, Triumph, General Motors, Honda, Harley Davidson group and others participated in the rally.

Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, Rosalin Patasani of Parichay Foundation, chairperson of State Social Welfare Board Latika Pradhan, Former chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Kasturi Mohapatra, director of Sandys Tower Archana Patra and director of Khimji Sonal Soni flagged off the event.

“The second segment of the programme was about an educational video that has been shot by members of Odisha Bikerni. The video shows how intervention of bystanders and prompt action of the victim can change the scenario. We will upload it on social media to spread awareness,” said Sangeeta Sahoo of Odisha Bikerni.

The rally marked the end of a month-long campaign undertaken by Odisha Bikerni. “We have visited various schools across the City and educated children about how to distinguish between a good and a bad touch,” added Sahoo.