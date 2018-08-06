Home States Odisha

BJP plans campaign to expose ‘anti-poor’ BJD government from September

The party will submit a progress report on the organisational works to Shah at the next meeting of the BJP’s national executive committee scheduled on August 18 and 19.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up its attack on the BJD Government for the slow pace of development in the State despite the efforts of the Centre, the BJP on Sunday decided to launch a massive campaign against the ruling party from September.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s coordinators for Parliamentary constituencies presided by national BJP joint general secretary (organisation) Soudan Singh here. Accusing the BJD of hijacking Centrally sponsored schemes like food security, rural housing and health care programmes, the BJP leaders said the party will educate people about the “unethical” practices of the State Government.

“Everybody knows that the BJD Government has the habit of taking credit by hijacking Centrally sponsored schemes and implementing those in the State as its own programmes,” senior BJP leader Pratap Sarangi told reporters after the meeting.

Dubbing the Naveen Patnaik Government as anti-poor, Sarangi said the ruling party is deliberately not implementing the Central schemes meant for the poor fearing that the credit would go to Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

To drive home his point, he said a large number of rural households are still without electricity and toilets as the State Government is not implementing the Sobhagya scheme and Swachh Bharat programme in mission mode.

A vast majority of the State’s rural households are still deprived of electricity and toilets despite the fact that the Centre is bearing 90 per cent cost of rural electrification and providing Rs 12,000 to each of the beneficiaries for construction of latrine, he added. The meeting, attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and his Petroleum and Natural Gas counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan, took stock of the progress made on the task assigned by national BJP president Amit Shah during his July visit to the State.

“The organisational works including the formation of booth committees will be completed by end of August and party workers will hit the campaign trail from the first week of September to highlight the failures of BJD Government,” said BJP State unit vice-president Samir Mohanty.

The party will submit a progress report on the organisational works to Shah at the next meeting of the BJP’s national executive committee scheduled on August 18 and 19. Coordinators of 19 Parliamentary constituencies except Aswini Sarangi (Kalahandi) and Suresh Pujari (Dhenkanal) attended the meeting. While Oram is in charge of Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, Pradhan is looking after Bhubaneswar segment.

