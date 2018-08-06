CM announces Rs 5L ex gratia
MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced ex gratia of Rs five lakh for the family of 14-year-old Class X student, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night at Sikhpally-based SC & ST Girls’ Residential High School. Kalimela Tehsildar Sanat Kumar Nayak handed over the cheque of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased girl at MPV-29 village in the presence of Malkangiri Special Development Council (SDC) Chairman Adma Rawa on Sunday.