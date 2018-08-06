Collectors told to prepare paddy procurement plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Initiating preparation for paddy procurement for kharif marketing season 2018-19, the State Government has directed Collectors to prepare district-level plan with selection of market yards and positioning of required manpower for smooth conduct of procurement operation.

Each district has been asked to prepare a master plan indicating rice millers tagged to paddy procurement centres (PPCs) for the purpose of custom milling of paddy and rice delivery to identified rice receiving centres (RRCs).

The market yards or mandis selected for paddy procurement should have necessary infrastructure and required manpower to efficiently handle purchase of surplus paddy from farmers, said a communication from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department to district Collectors.

FS&CW Secretary VV Yadav said, “A task force comprising civil supplies officer (as convenor), deputy director of agriculture and assistant or deputy registrar of cooperative society as member should be constituted under the chairmanship of the Collector at district level to troubleshoot any problem that may arise during procurement operations.”

Similarly, a sub-divisional level task force should be constituted under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector with assistant civil supply officer (ACSO) as convenor and district agriculture officer and assistant registrar of cooperative society as members.

Since the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) are the agencies for paddy procurement, they should be fully equipped to ensure that the paddy purchased is of fair average quality (FAQ).

Field functionaries including members of PACS and LAMPS should be provided training at block level on procurement process, record keeping and creation of data base, the letter stated.The Collectors have been advised to form society level procurement committees comprising local revenue inspector, village agriculture worker, executive officers of gram panchayat and three farmers as members. Secretary of the cooperative society will function as convenor.

The committee will supervise preparation of advance action plan, notify list of farmers for selling paddy on date assigned and monitor procurement and delivery of paddy to assigned rice mills.“The committee will also ensure that payment of dues of farmers is made within 24 hours of procurement but never late than three days,” Yadav said.The committee will also ensure that sharecroppers, small and marginal farmers are able to sell their paddy at the beginning of the season.