Home States Odisha

Collectors told to prepare paddy procurement plan

Each district has been asked by the Govt to prepare a master plan

Published: 06th August 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Initiating preparation for paddy procurement for kharif marketing season 2018-19, the State Government has directed Collectors to prepare district-level plan with selection of market yards and positioning of required manpower for smooth conduct of procurement operation.

Each district has been asked to prepare a master plan indicating rice millers tagged to paddy procurement centres (PPCs) for the purpose of custom milling of paddy and rice delivery to identified rice receiving centres (RRCs).

The market yards or mandis selected for paddy procurement should have necessary infrastructure and required manpower to efficiently handle purchase of surplus paddy from farmers, said a communication from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department to district Collectors.

FS&CW Secretary VV Yadav said, “A task force comprising civil supplies officer (as convenor), deputy director of agriculture and assistant or deputy registrar of cooperative society as member should be constituted under the chairmanship of the Collector at district level to troubleshoot any problem that may arise during procurement operations.”

Similarly, a sub-divisional level task force should be constituted under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector with assistant civil supply officer (ACSO) as convenor and district agriculture officer and assistant registrar of cooperative society as members.

Since the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) are the agencies for paddy procurement, they should be fully equipped to ensure that the paddy purchased is of fair average quality (FAQ).

Field functionaries including members of PACS and LAMPS should be provided training at block level on procurement process, record keeping and creation of data base, the letter stated.The Collectors have been advised to form society level procurement committees comprising local revenue inspector, village agriculture worker, executive officers of gram panchayat and three farmers as members. Secretary of the cooperative society will function as convenor.

The committee will supervise preparation of advance action plan, notify list of farmers for selling paddy on date assigned and monitor procurement and delivery of paddy to assigned rice mills.“The committee will also ensure that payment of dues of farmers is made within 24 hours of procurement but never late than three days,” Yadav said.The committee will also ensure that sharecroppers, small and marginal farmers are able to sell their paddy at the beginning of the season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta