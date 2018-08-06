Home States Odisha

Congress to stir over farm neglect in Odisha

Opposition Congress is planning to take to the streets over the State Government’s failure to address the distress situation in agriculture sector which has led to the suicide of a farmer in Kalahandi

Published: 06th August 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress is planning to take to the streets over the State Government’s failure to address the distress situation in agriculture sector which has led to the suicide of a farmer in Kalahandi district.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said though thousands of crores of rupees have been spent in the irrigation sector over the years, it has failed to improve the condition of farmers as evident from reports of a large number of suicides committed by them.

Alleging that the State Government has ignored the farm sector by welcoming industries and mining companies to Odisha without putting proper checks and balances in place, Patnaik said water has been given away to industries at the cost of agriculture and drinking needs of villages.

The OPCC chief said between 2000 and 2013, around 3600 farmers had committed suicide and the number has increased since then. Most of the farmers who took the extreme step were from Balangir, Nuapada, Deogarh, Balasore and Angul districts, he said.

Stating that 30,000 people working in the farm sector had migrated to neighbouring States by February, 2016 to work in brick kilns, Patnaik alleged that the Government has so far failed to take any measure to curb migration which has become a regular affair. Though the situation did not show any sign of improvement, Rs 27139 crore was spent in the irrigation sector during a period of three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he said.

Patnaik also criticised the State Government for its faulty river water management system. Though many rivers are flowing through Odisha, farmers are not getting any benefits, he said. Odisha may become a dry State in the near future as Chhattisgarh Government has constructed many dams and barrages over Mahanadi river, Patnaik said.

He further criticised the State government for announcing several schemes without doing anything concrete to improve the condition of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmer suicide farmers agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta