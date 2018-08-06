Home States Odisha

Facelift for Madhusudan Sangrahalaya on cards

Madhusudan Sangrahalaya, a museum on the premises of Sailabala Women’s College displaying assets owned by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Sudan Das, is all set to get a facelift.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Madhusudan Sangrahalaya, a museum on the premises of Sailabala Women’s College displaying assets owned by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Sudan Das, is all set to get a facelift.
The State Government has sanctioned `19 lakh for renovation of the museum which has been lying in a dilapidated condition due to official apathy and negligence. As per reports, Madhu Babu’s house at Cuttack where he had lived from 1889 till death on February 4, 1934 was taken up by the State Government in 1952.

His daily use articles and other assets were kept in a room called ‘Madhu Smruti’.  However, due to lack of proper care and maintenance, those started decaying prompting the State Government to transfer some items to the State Museum in Bhubaneswar in 1988.

After much hue and cry, the Culture department on April 28, 2007, set up the museum in a hall on the ground floor of the house. Though the State Government then had announced several plans to expand and renovate the museum, no step has been taken yet.

While rain water seeps through the roof and walls of the museum, its floor often remains waterlogged. Similarly while the ceiling fans have been damaged, the electric bulbs have stopped functioning. Considering the situation, the State Archaeology Department has planned to renovate the building with the sanctioned funds.

The renovation plan involves improving its drainage system, refurbishing the building structure and better lighting. An engineer of the department said the renovation work would be completed within two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta