Facelift for Madhusudan Sangrahalaya on cards

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Madhusudan Sangrahalaya, a museum on the premises of Sailabala Women’s College displaying assets owned by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Sudan Das, is all set to get a facelift.

The State Government has sanctioned `19 lakh for renovation of the museum which has been lying in a dilapidated condition due to official apathy and negligence. As per reports, Madhu Babu’s house at Cuttack where he had lived from 1889 till death on February 4, 1934 was taken up by the State Government in 1952.

His daily use articles and other assets were kept in a room called ‘Madhu Smruti’. However, due to lack of proper care and maintenance, those started decaying prompting the State Government to transfer some items to the State Museum in Bhubaneswar in 1988.

After much hue and cry, the Culture department on April 28, 2007, set up the museum in a hall on the ground floor of the house. Though the State Government then had announced several plans to expand and renovate the museum, no step has been taken yet.

While rain water seeps through the roof and walls of the museum, its floor often remains waterlogged. Similarly while the ceiling fans have been damaged, the electric bulbs have stopped functioning. Considering the situation, the State Archaeology Department has planned to renovate the building with the sanctioned funds.

The renovation plan involves improving its drainage system, refurbishing the building structure and better lighting. An engineer of the department said the renovation work would be completed within two months.