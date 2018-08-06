Govt to probe PPT’s illegal tree felling

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has directed the State Government and the Forest department to conduct an inquiry into illegal cutting of trees by authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) for an expansion project recently.

Sources said that heavy machineries had been pressed into service by PPT authorities to cut down trees at Majhidia forest on Kaudia river bed. Different types of trees including neem, bani, sundari, guana and harkanch on seven acres of land that prevent entry of saline water into the coastal villages have been axed by the port authorities for its expansion project. It is alleged that PPT has not yet obtained permission of the Forest department for cutting down the trees.

The president of a Paradip-based social organisation Sanjay Pradhan said Paradip is vulnerable to global warming-induced natural catastrophes like cyclone, tsunami and heat wave. “No preventive measures like afforestation have been taken up after frequent soil and depletion of mangrove and casuarinas from the coastline”, he added. Pradhan said massive cutting down of trees for expansion of the port would have an adverse effect on the environment.

He said the organisation had sought the intervention of Odisha State Pollution Control Board, district administration, PPT authorities and Forest department but in vain. “Now, we have sought the intervention of the President of India and the MoEF”, Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, a scientist of MoEF, Mahendra Phulwaria, has sought the intervention of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Bhubaneswar to check the illegal cutting of trees at Paradip port.

Forest Ranger, Kujang, Pratap Chandra Mohanty said two cases have been registered against the PPT authorities for illegal cutting of trees.