Jagatsinghpur: Kerosene shortage fuels villagers’ woes

Sources said last month, the block had received 5,000 litres less kerosene in the monthly allocation.

Published: 06th August 2018

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Massive irregularities in distribution of PDS kerosene in the coastal district of Jagatsinghpur came to the fore recently, with sources claiming that retailers have sold huge quantities in the black market. Civil Supplies department, however, claimed that short supply of kerosene has aggravated the situation in Erasama block.

Sources said last month, the block had received 5,000 litres less kerosene in the monthly allocation. The monthly quota is 74,000 litres. While the block has 29,235 ration card holders, 1,12,899 beneficiaries are being supplied with kerosene, rice and other essential commodities under National Food Security Act (NFSA). Kerosene is being supplied to PDS card holders at a cost of Rs 25 per litre. Locals alleged that though there is a provision of supplying two and a half litres of kerosene per each card holder, retailers are providing only half a litre to beneficiaries.

As a result, poor people are being forced to buy kerosene from black market at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per litre. Due to the scarcity of kerosene, unscrupulous traders in certain areas are also minting money by selling it in the black market. Officials of the Food and Supply department seem to have failed to check the menace, they said.

The distribution of essential commodities under PDS has been completely paralysed in Erasama due to nexus between block officials and retailers. Selling of PDS rice, kerosene and other essential commodities in black market is a regular affair in the block, they added.

Similarly, poverty-stricken villagers of Trilochanpur are deprived of the benefits for the last five to six months due to irregularities in supply of PDS commodities. Non- allocation of kerosene as per requirement has worsened the situation.

Debaki Das, a beneficiary of Dhinkia, said, “My family members are living in a pathetic condition due to non-supply of kerosene and rice as per allocation. Instead of supplying two and a half litres, the local retailer is providing half a litre kerosene per card holder per month. As a result, we are purchasing it from open market at Rs 50 per litre.”

Erasama Block Development Officer (BDO) Kailash Behera said the block had received 5,000 litres less kerosene against the allocated quota last month leading to scarcity of the commodity. A team has been formed to conduct an inquiry into the poor supply of PDS commodities to beneficiaries and action will the taken against the errant retailers, he added.

