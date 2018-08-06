Minor Odisha girl reveals she was raped after five months

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: In yet another agonising example of overbearing social stigma, a minor girl, who was raped five months back, kept the inhuman infliction to herself for so long. But as always, the truth came to light when she was clinically diagnosed of being pregnant.

The cruel incident took place in Parsala village under Jharigam block of the district where she had gone along with her parents to attend a marriage function. While the marriage was going on, a member of the musical band party, that came with the groom’s entourage, forcibly took the 11-year-old girl of Chingudiguda village under Umerkote block to an isolated place and raped her.

After the incident, the victim and her parents returned to their village. As the innocent girl was unable to recover from the trauma, she could not muster enough courage to reveal anything to her parents in apprehension of social reprisal.

However, as tell-tale signs of pregnancy were manifest, her parents took their daughter to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for consultation on Saturday. The doctor at DHH advised for an ultra-sound test. After the test report came in, the doctor told the parents that their daughter was five-months pregnant.

The doctor further told the parents that further treatment could be taken up only after informing the police. While the pregnant girl and her parents returned to their village on the day, the DHH authorities informed Nabarangpur police who in turn informed Umerkote police as the victim’s village comes under the latter’s jurisdiction.

On Sunday, Umerkote police went to Chingudiguda and after much persuasion got the details from the victim. The police took her to Chitabeda village where she identified the accused, Sanjaya Kachim. The police arrested Sanjay and brought him to Umerkote. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against him. Police said the victim will be taken to Nabarangpur to be produced before the District Child Welfare Committee on Monday. A medical examination would also be made on the day.