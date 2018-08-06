More showers in store for Odisha, 20 blocks face acute rain deficit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is likely to trigger rains in many parts of the State in next 24 hours.

The cyclonic circulation over southwest Bangladesh and neighbourhood now lies over adjoining West Bengal and extends up to 3.6 km above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area will form over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal during next 48 hours, the weather forecaster said.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre here said the low pressure will trigger heavy rainfall at isolated places in north Odisha and coastal parts of the State. The axis of monsoon trough now passes through Jammu, Chandigarh, Hardoi, Patna, Dumka, Kolkata and southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecaster also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea in next 24 hours as strong surface wind will prevail along and off Odisha coast. On Sunday, Keonjhar received a maximum rainfall of 22 mm.

On the other hand, 21 blocks of the State have recorded acute rainfall deficit. Rainfall data collected from the Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) revealed that 20 blocks in Bargarh, Sundargarh Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nabarangpur and Mayurbhanj districts have received severe deficit rainfall between -39 per cent and -59 per cent from June 1 to August 5. One block in Balangir has received rainfall of less than -59 per cent during the period.

Deogarh and Nuapada districts have also experienced deficit rainfall. More concerning is the cumulative average rainfall of the State which now stands at a surplus of only 1.6 per cent. Two weeks back, the cumulative average rainfall was at a surplus of 50.8 per cent.

While the deficit rainfall has triggered panic among locals about possible drought-like situation, SRC officials said with the Met department predicting heavy rainfall in various parts of the State during next 24 hours, there might be some improvement in the average surplus. Five districts have recorded surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent between June and July whereas 19 have received normal rainfall.