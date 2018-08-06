Odisha: Six school students fall ill after consuming snacks

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least six students of Kailashpur ashram school fell sick after consuming snacks on Saturday. They were shifted to Kolnara CHC and later referred to district headquarters hospital as their condition worsened.

District Welfare Officer (DWO) Nandalal Biswal visited the school and the hospital to take stock of the situation. SDMO Siba Prasad Padhi said the students will be kept under medical observation and their condition is stable. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar has directed the DWO to probe into the incident.