Odisha woman carries son’s body on trolley

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: A woman Nira Rohidas was reportedly forced to carry her son Tikeswar Rohidas’ body on a trolley rickshaw from Sundargarh DHH recently. The incident occurred on July 29, but it came to light on Sunday following circulation of a video clip of the incident.

Sundargarh Municipality Councilor HS Sarangi said the victim’s family belongs to Lohradhipa and is poor. Tikeswar, in his early twenties, had died at the DHH on July 28 night due to some disease. The victim family’s neighbours said some Class IV hospital employees demanded 500 from the woman for organising ambulance service. But, she expressed helplessness and instead carried the body on a trolley rickshaw without complaining to anybody, Sarangi said.