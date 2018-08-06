Public hearing on OCL India Ltd mining area on August 8

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Uncertainty over holding of a public hearing by Odisha State Control Board (OSPCB) for mining area expansion of the Rajgangpur-based cement major OCL India Ltd is over.

The State Government has given its go-ahead for the proposed public hearing on August 8. A section of the tribal residents of Rajgangpur and Kutra blocks in Sundargarh district had sought the intervention of the Odisha Governor and the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST) to stop the expansion of the mining area.

Led by Birmitrapur legislator George Tirkey and Talsara legislator Prafulla Majhi, the convenor of PESA Gram Sabha Committee under Rajgangpur and Kutra tehsils, Anil Ekka and others on July 26 had submitted a memorandum to the Governor, mostly citing court rulings and applicability of the provisions of PESA Act and Fifth Schedule of the Constitution for the public hearing in the schedule district.

The memorandum claimed the proposed public hearing at Jampali stadium of Garvana gram panchayat in Rajgangpur block is outside the affected areas of Katang, Alanda, Kukuda, Kesramal and Jhagarapur GPs. It claimed mandatory approvals of gram sabha for each GP for the public hearing was not taken and requested the Governor to immediately withdraw the notification for public hearing.

Earlier, on May 17 this year, NCST Chairman Nand Kumar Sai had recommended the Governor’s office to issue direction to the State Government to allow holding of the public hearing only after conducting a social impact assessment study and mandatory approvals of respective gram sabhas.

Following this, the Governor’s office on August 3 had sought a factual report from the Sundargarh district Collector. However, after getting necessary clarification from the Chief Secretary, Odisha, the Sundargarh Collector on August 4 wrote to the Governor’s office that OCL be allowed to conduct the scheduled public hearing.

The Collector cited that the public hearing is being done for enhancement of production of the existing industrial project and not for land acquisition. The proposed public hearing site at Jampali stadium is within the buffer zone of 10 km of the mining lease area and the spot was decided by Rajgangpur and Kutra BDOs considering larger public participation, space and safety aspects, he added.

Regarding the NCST recommendations, the Collector cited OSPCB member secretary’s conclusion that since the Ministry of Environment and Forest has not yet brought any fresh notification, the public hearing would be held as per the procedure of EIA Notification-2008. The OCL proposes to enhance limestone production from 4.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 9.5 MTPA over 873 hectares covering nine villages.