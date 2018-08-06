Sambalpur: Work on toddler pool to begin from September

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the much-awaited toddler pool on the premises of Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex in Sambalpur will begin in September.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been entrusted with the task of constructing the pool. Manger, IDCO, Sambalpur, Sanjib Kumar Panda said the tender for the project has already been finalised. “The work on the toddler pool will begin after the end of monsoon season. We have planned to begin the work on the pool in September and it will be completed within a period of one month”, he said.

The size of the toddler pool will be 12.5 metres x 12.5 metres and the depth will be 0.65 metre. The estimated cost of the project is 32.65 lakh. The Sports and Youth Services department has sanctioned funds for the project. Panda said the filtration plant for the existing competitive swimming pool will be expanded with installation of two more tanks in the filtration plant.

Presently, there are four filtration tanks in the filtration plant. Apart from the existing filtration tanks, balancing tank meant for the competitive pool will be utilised for the toddler pool, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the toddler pool during his visit to the city on September 22 last year.

The swimming pool complex houses a competitive swimming pool, which is the first competitive pool of the State besides a swimming pool for learners. The competitive pool was reopened for public on August 1, 2016 after its renovation at a cost of 5 crore while the pool for the learners, constructed at a cost of 1.50 crore, was opened on September 22 last year.

A trainer of the swimming pool complex, Rankanidhi Seth, said children aged between three and five years can learn swimming in the toddler pool. The competitive pool here has a glorious past and has played a significant role in producing a good number of swimming talents. The toddler pool will help groom swimming talents from an early age, he said.