Home States Odisha

Sambalpur: Work on toddler pool to begin from September

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been entrusted with the task of constructing the pool.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the much-awaited toddler pool on the premises of Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex in Sambalpur will begin in September.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been entrusted with the task of constructing the pool. Manger, IDCO, Sambalpur, Sanjib Kumar Panda said the tender for the project has already been finalised. “The work on the toddler pool will begin after the end of monsoon season. We have planned to begin the work on the pool in September and it will be completed within a period of one month”, he said.

The size of the toddler pool will be 12.5 metres x 12.5 metres and the depth will be 0.65 metre. The estimated cost of the project is 32.65 lakh. The Sports and Youth Services department has sanctioned funds for the project. Panda said the filtration plant for the existing competitive swimming pool will be expanded with installation of two more tanks in the filtration plant.

Presently, there are four filtration tanks in the filtration plant. Apart from the existing filtration tanks, balancing tank meant for the competitive pool will be utilised for the toddler pool, he said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the toddler pool during his visit to the city on September 22 last year.

The swimming pool complex houses a competitive swimming pool, which is the first competitive pool of the State besides a swimming pool for learners. The competitive pool was reopened for public on August 1, 2016 after its renovation at a cost of 5 crore while the pool for the learners, constructed at a cost of 1.50 crore, was opened on September 22 last year.

A trainer of the swimming pool complex, Rankanidhi Seth, said children aged between three and five years can learn swimming in the toddler pool. The competitive pool here has a glorious past and has played a significant role in producing a good number of swimming talents. The toddler pool will help groom swimming talents from an early age, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta