Three youths from Balangir town die in road mishap

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a tragic incident, three youths of Balangir town died in an accident on Saturday night near Satmaeel Chowk on Balangir-Sonepur road under Puintala block police limits. The deceased, in their 30s belonging to Malpada locality of Balangir town, died on the spot in the mishap. They were returning to Balangir on a motorcycle when their bike was hit by a vehicle the identity of which is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased are Rakesh Bag, Achyut Bagarti and Lalit Ranjan Kara. Puintala police said they are unable to track the vehicle involved in the accident as the spot, located around 5 km from the police station, is isolated. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and the family members of the deceased informed about the incident, sources said.