BJD to host State level tribal convention

In a bid to consolidate its hold over scheduled tribes of the State who constitute 40 per cent of the population, the ruling BJD has made elaborate plans for celebration of World Tribal Day on August

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to consolidate its hold over scheduled tribes of the State who constitute 40 per cent of the population, the ruling BJD has made elaborate plans for celebration of World Tribal Day on August 9.

Addressing the media here on Monday, State convenor of BJD’s Tribal Front and former minister Sudam Marndi said the party will organise a State level convention of tribal representatives from the nine ST dominated districts and other places of Odisha. It will be addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He added that district level conventions will also be organised in subsequent phases. Stating that the BJD Government led by Naveen Patnaik has always laid emphasis on the all-round development of tribals, Marndi said several new schemes have been formulated for their welfare.

“The State Government has set an example for the country by setting up special tribal development councils in nine tribal dominated districts,” he said and added that the councils are working to protect the culture and tradition of the scheduled tribes and enrich the heritage. “Formation of the councils has paved the way for scheduled tribes to join the mainstream of the society,” Marndi said.

