Frequent transfer of IIC hits law and order

A K Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when inter-state criminals are on the prowl in urban pockets of Koraput district, frequent transfer of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jeypore police station has affected the law and order situation.

According to sources, the town has become a hub for different gangs operating for inter-state dacoity, ganja smuggling, labour and women trafficking from tribal areas. These gang members along with local criminals are active in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and neighbouring Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. More than 20 criminals from outside the State have been arrested from the district in the last three years.

Lack of human resources in the police stations and frequent transfer of IICs are encouraging the criminals of neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Andhara Pradesh and Telangana to use the town as their safe hideout after committing crimes. Criminals often take shelter in different slums of Jayanagar, Bangalabada, Bapuji Nagar, Hanaguda, Jamunaguda, Kumbar Streets, PR Peta and Irrigation Colony of the town.

Meanwhile, the post of IIC in Jeypore police station has been lying vacant after Inspector PR Chhotray was transferred 15 days back.

The IIC of Sadar police station is now looking after the affairs of Jeypore. Locals alleged that though there is a provision to serve at a police station for two to three years, the IICs are being transferred within a period of one year.

While at least 10 cases are filed daily at the police station, junior SIs and ASIs are investigating into those in absence of IIC. Sometimes they even wait for the IIC of Sadar police station to resolve the issue.

Protesting over the issue, members of citizen committee of the town have demanded before the DIG (South Western Range) and Koraput SP to review the situation and appoint an IIC at Jeypore police station. When contacted, Koraput SP KV Singh said a new inspector will join the police station soon.