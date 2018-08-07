Home States Odisha

Frequent transfer of IIC hits law and order

At a time when inter-state criminals are on the prowl in urban pockets of Koraput district, frequent transfer of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jeypore police station has affected the law and order situ

Published: 07th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By A K Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when inter-state criminals are on the prowl in urban pockets of Koraput district, frequent transfer of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jeypore police station has affected the law and order situation.

According to sources, the town has become a hub for different gangs operating for inter-state dacoity, ganja smuggling, labour and women trafficking from tribal areas. These gang members along with local criminals are active in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and neighbouring Bastar district in Chhattisgarh. More than 20 criminals from outside the State have been arrested from the district in the last three years.

Lack of human resources in the police stations and frequent transfer of IICs are encouraging the criminals of neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Andhara Pradesh and Telangana to use the town as their safe hideout after committing crimes. Criminals often take shelter in different slums of Jayanagar, Bangalabada, Bapuji Nagar, Hanaguda, Jamunaguda, Kumbar Streets, PR Peta and Irrigation Colony of the town.
Meanwhile, the post of IIC in Jeypore police station has been lying vacant after Inspector PR Chhotray was transferred 15 days back.

The IIC of Sadar police station is now looking after the affairs of Jeypore. Locals alleged that though there is a provision to serve at a police station for two to three years, the IICs are being transferred within a period of one year.

While at least 10 cases are filed daily at the police station, junior SIs and ASIs are investigating into those in absence of IIC. Sometimes they even wait for the IIC of Sadar police station to resolve the issue.

Protesting over the issue, members of citizen committee of the town have demanded before the DIG (South Western Range) and Koraput SP to review the situation and appoint an IIC at Jeypore police station. When contacted, Koraput SP KV Singh said a new inspector will join the police station soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield