Gun-toting criminal arrested in city market

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police arrested Sarfaraz Khan (29) alias Babu Kong alias Sabbir on Monday while he was extorting money from shopkeepers at gun-point at Sindurpank Chhack under Sadar police limits in the city. Khan belongs to Sonapali area under Dhanupali police limits.

Police also seized a 9 mm pistol with magazine, one live cartridge, an empty cartridge and an MUV besides a stolen mobile phone from his possession.

Sambalpur SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said Khan was extorting money from shopkeepers on Sunday evening. A patrolling team of Sadar police reached the spot and on seeing the cops, Khan fired one round in the air. The criminal threatened police personnel of killing them if they tried to nab him. The police, however, overpowered him and arrested Khan under Section 506 of IPC besides, 25/27 Arms Act.

Udgata said 33 criminal cases have been registered against Khan in different police stations across the State.

On June 20, Khan had stolen a motorcycle and mobile phone besides cash from one Achyutananda Pradhan at Khulia Chhack under Sason police limits. The mobile phone, which was seized from him, was looted from Achyutananda.

Khan was involved in criminal activities such as robbery, criminal conspiracy and extortion in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts. Police would initiate proceedings to book Khan under National Security Act (NSA), the SDPO added.