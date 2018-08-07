Man booked for rape bid

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old man of Jaleswarpur village was on Monday booked by the police for allegedly attempting to rape an ASHA worker.

The accused has been identified as Padmanav Sahoo, police said, adding a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC. Police sources said the 35-year-old ASHA worker, who is married and has a daughter, was staying with her parents in Jaleswarpur village after her husband deserted her a couple of years back. The accused barged into her house on Friday night when she was sleeping. When Padmanav attempted to rape her, she shouted for help. Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and nabbed the accused.

“A village committee meeting was convened to settle the issue on Saturday. The committee directed Padmanav to marry the victim and he agreed,” said a police official. The village committee also asked some of its members to make arrangements for the marriage at a temple on Sunday. However, the victim expressed unwillingness to marry and the matter was reported.

The victim, as per the direction of the village committee, filed a complaint with Dharmasala police against the accused on Monday. The accused fled from the village and is still at large.