Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over DMK chief Karunanidhi's death

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. Karunanidhi.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the departed leader, Patnaik described Karunanidhi as the tallest leader of Tamil Nadu, who played a key role in social change and reforms in his state.

"In fact, he was much ahead of his times. As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for several times, he made significant contributions in the development of the state and played a crucial role in national politics as well," said the Chief Minister.

He also made immense contributions to Tamil literature and cinema. His demise marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu and India lost one of its worthiest sons, said Patnaik.

The 94-year-old politician breathed his last at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday.

Patnaik prayed peace and tranquility for the departed soul and expressed sympathies to the family members.

Finance Minister Shasibhusan Behera and former Minister Devi Prasad Mishra will attend the funeral of late Karunanidhi, said a communique from Chief Minister's Office.