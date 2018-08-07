Odisha: Districts on alert as Met predicts more rains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the heavy rainfall situation in the state is expected to become worse under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal that will turn into a depression in next 24 hours, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked all districts concerned to remain alert.

The met department has issued heavy rainfall warning for Cuttack, Puri, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts on Tuesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spell of rain is expected to occur in various parts mostly in north, west and coastal parts of the state, the officials of Meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar said.

"The low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood intensified into a well marked low pressure area at 5.30am today, now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Odisha," an IMD bulletin said, adding, Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height and the system is very likely to concentrate into a depression and move west-northwestwards during next 12 hours."

Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, the Met office said. The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that in view of the continuous showers the districts have been put on alert, while ODRAF teams have also been kept ready for their deployment in case of any eventuality. The SRC officials, however, have ruled out the possibility of any flood-like situation.

"Water level of all major rivers including Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Bansadhara are flowing below danger level," the Office of the SRC said.Though water-level at Jalaka is at 6.10metre against the danger level of 5.50metre it has started falling, the SRC officials informed. Keeping the situation in view, the Cuttack district administration has declared closure of all schools and colleges both government and private in the millennium city for the day.

Incessant rain triggered by a low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal pounded 15 districts for last 14 hours with Puri, Cuttack and Khurda being worst affected where normal life crippled due to waterlogging. Six places in Puri district recorded rainfall between 100mm and 200mm, while the pilgrim city recorded over 300mm rainfall -- highest in any part of the state during the day. Rainfall in Cuttack and Khurda districts remained 95mm and 77.4mm respectively. In Bhubaneswar, overnight downpour turned nightmarish for residents and commuters as storm water entered their living space and flooded major thoroughfares. The state capital recorded 141.4mm rainfall during this period.