Potters eagerly wait plastic ban

Unable to face competition from plastic, many Kumbharas have switched profession

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: The potter community (Kumbhara) in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district is eagerly waiting for implementation of ban on plastic bags and pouches.

Use of plastic bags and utensils, which has almost killed the age-old craft and forced many of them to abandon the profession, pose a threat to the business.

As plastic bags and vessels are convenient to carry and store, people prefer it to clay pots for storing goods ranging from grocery to vegetables.

The products made by Kumbharas including lamps, pipkin, plates, lid, frying pan, water pots and cooking pots are not in demand anymore. This has prompted a majority of the Kumbharas to give up the hereditary profession and switch to more lucrative ones.

Jabamani Kumbhakar of Laxmiposi village in Baripada Sadar area has stopped making clay pots and utensils due to poor market response.

“I make a few lamps ahead of Diwali along with some items that are required for religious rituals based on demand,” he said, adding his two sons who used to help him earlier have switched to other professions.
 The Kumbharas reside in Pedagadi, Beherasahi, Salgadia, Jadida, Katuria, Badjhard, Padmapokhari, Kalamgadia, Sarat, Mankadapada and Majhigadi localities in Kaptipada block of the district.

Dusmanta Kumbhakar, a potter said lack of demand for clay products in the market coupled with scarcity of dry wood after enforcement of forest law has hit the age-old profession hard. He said his three sons are forced to work with him as they do not have any alternative source of income.

Dusmanta said if the Government does not launch any scheme for the welfare of the community and promotion of the age-old profession, it will be relegated to history.

However, the recent announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clamp plastic ban from the day of Gandhi Jayanti has restored their faith on the Government and some hope of reviving the business.

