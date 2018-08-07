Rains spark fresh flooding fear among citizens

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the havoc wrought by rains last month is still fresh in the minds of people, continuous showers in the Capital on Monday triggered panic among citizens over the possibility of another flood-like situation. The rains, triggered by a low pressure over Bay of Bengal, continued to lash the City from Sunday night.

After drawing flak for their unpreparedness and failure to tackle the City’s water-logging menace, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken several temporary measures of cleaning drains and removing encroachments to ensure proper discharge of storm water. However, the menace still persists in parts of Nayapali, Acharya Vihar, Patia, Cuttack-Puri Road and several other places including Nandan Vihar on the City outskirts.

Ajit Satpathy, a resident of Jharpada, said, “Fear has gripped us once again as the temporary measures of the civic body to drain out water by using pumps have not been able to address water-logging woes. The BMC should come up with a permanent solution to check the menace.”

Echoing similar concerns, Prahallad Das of Nandan Vihar said, “The civic authorities are yet to take any measures to address flooding woes in the locality where around 30 houses have remained inundated for the last 20 days. Following Monday’s rain, the water level which had receded slightly in our area, has risen again.”

As per reports, storm water entered the living space of a few residents in low lying areas of Salia Sahi, Nayapalli and Bomikhal after the rains. The continuous rains also caused inconvenience for commuters on various routes, especially on Rasulgarh-Kalpana road.

Contacted, BMC officials said the situation is being strongly monitored by the control room. The helpline number - 0674-2432281 - to receive complaints is also activate, they added.