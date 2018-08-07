Road fatality rise rap for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court Committee of Road Safety (SCCRS) has expressed displeasure over poor enforcement of traffic laws in the State despite a 7.3 per cent increase in fatalities last year.

Of 15,175 cases recommended for suspension of driving licences (DLs), the State has so far taken action in only 6,078 cases (about 40 per cent) in the first quarter of this year.

Similarly, of 768 red-light jumping cases, DLs have been suspended in 304 cases while action has been taken in 1,554 of 6,798 over-speeding cases. Prosecution has been initiated in 377 of 1,476 cases of driving under influence of liquor/drugs.

The committee observed that Odisha Government has not been able to develop an effective implementation mechanism and failed to take timely administrative steps to improve the road safety environment in the State.

Even as the increase in fatalities in Odisha has brought down the national average of fatality reduction, the State has not made serious efforts to reduce road accidents, the panel opined.

While there was a three per cent reduction of road fatalities in 2017 as against the previous year in the country, Odisha recorded an increase of 327 cases (7.3 per cent).

The same trend continued as Odisha recorded an increase of about 13.8 per cent in road fatalities during January-March 2018 against the same period last year.

The panel has further asked the State to analyse district-wise causes for the high number of accidents and take specific measures to reduce fatalities. Expressing displeasure over inadequate number of engineers trained in road safety in the State, it also directed Odisha to prepare annual calenders for imparting training to highway engineers.

Though the State has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Transport Commissioner as the Lead Agency since April, a full-time head of the agency and professional staff having domain knowledge in road engineering, emergency care and education have not been appointed yet.

The committee has directed the State to immediately prepare a road safety action plan, set up special patrol forces along the national and State highways, carry out audit of roads besides ensuring that design stage audit of new road projects is conducted regularly.

A State Government official said the district road safety committees have been directed to meet regularly and take required steps to reduce accidents and fatalities. Many districts have identified engineering defects which have been sent for rectification, he informed.