Smart City initiative extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The socially smart Bhubaneswar initiative of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), which was launched in 2017 on a pilot basis in eight slums of the Capital to impart capacity building training to youths, has been extended to 16 more slums.

The move comes after 60 girls and boys from eight slums of Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) successfully completed the capacity building last year. They later participated in development activities such as community mapping, safety audits and linking youths with skill development training programmes in their respective localities as peer leaders.

BSCL officials said after expansion of the programme, BSCL in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has imparted capacity building training to a fresh batch of 30 girls selected from 16 new slums under the socially smart Bhubaneswar initiative.

The fresh batch of peer leaders will conduct fortnightly meetings and impart training to 200 young girls of their community, the officials said.