Home States Odisha

Smart City initiative extended

The socially smart Bhubaneswar initiative of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), which was launched in 2017 on a pilot basis in eight slums of the Capital to impart capacity building training to yo

Published: 07th August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The socially smart Bhubaneswar initiative of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), which was launched in 2017 on a pilot basis in eight slums of the Capital to impart capacity building training to youths, has been extended to 16 more slums.

The move comes after 60 girls and boys from eight slums of Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) successfully completed the capacity building last year. They later participated in development activities such as community mapping, safety audits and linking youths with skill development training programmes in their respective localities as peer leaders.

BSCL officials said after expansion of the programme, BSCL in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has imparted capacity building training to a fresh batch of 30 girls selected from 16 new slums under the socially smart Bhubaneswar initiative.

The fresh batch of peer leaders will conduct fortnightly meetings and impart training to 200 young girls of their community, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield