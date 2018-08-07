Home States Odisha

Stir against list of fake beneficiaries

Elected representatives of Icchapur panchayat under Balikuda block staged a demonstration outside the block office on Monday protesting large scale irregularities in implementation of government-spons

Published: 07th August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Elected representatives of Icchapur panchayat under Balikuda block staged a demonstration outside the block office on Monday protesting large scale irregularities in implementation of government-sponsored schemes.

They said the actual beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana are not receiving benefits of the schemes as their names were not included in the 2011 socio-economic survey list. They accused block officials of including names of rich persons in several government schemes and depriving people of pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

The PRIs further alleged that only 50 per cent of construction works of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been completed but officials concerned have shown total completion by submitting fake documents to both State and Central governments.

Demanding probe into the irregularities and action against the erring officials, the Panchayatiraj Institutions led by Sarpanch Ramesh Chandra Swain submitted a six-point charter of demands to Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister and Jagatsinghpur Collector through the Balikuda Block Development Officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield