Stir against list of fake beneficiaries

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Elected representatives of Icchapur panchayat under Balikuda block staged a demonstration outside the block office on Monday protesting large scale irregularities in implementation of government-sponsored schemes.

They said the actual beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana are not receiving benefits of the schemes as their names were not included in the 2011 socio-economic survey list. They accused block officials of including names of rich persons in several government schemes and depriving people of pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

The PRIs further alleged that only 50 per cent of construction works of toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been completed but officials concerned have shown total completion by submitting fake documents to both State and Central governments.

Demanding probe into the irregularities and action against the erring officials, the Panchayatiraj Institutions led by Sarpanch Ramesh Chandra Swain submitted a six-point charter of demands to Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister and Jagatsinghpur Collector through the Balikuda Block Development Officer.