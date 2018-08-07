Two foot overbridges near Kalinga Stadium soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure world class facilities for sports lovers during the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.

Even as the capacity of the stadium has been increased to 15,000 for the mega sporting event, two foot over bridges (FOB)s are being constructed for the convenience of the spectators. The Sports department has also planned expansion of both the entry gates as well as connecting roads inside the stadium. The two foot over bridges, that will come up near gate number 2 and 9, will facilitate smooth entry of the spectators into the stadium. The two FOBs will not only provide a convenient passage to the spectators but also help prevent mishaps by ensuring that traffic on the road is not hampered.

Earlier, former Commissioner of Police YB Khurania had said the Commissionerate Police had sent three proposals to the State Government for construction of two FOBs between gate no 2 and 8 of the stadium along with new entry gates and more parking space. The decision to construct the FOBs was taken after a joint survey, conducted by officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Commissionerate of Police and the Works department.

The State Government had developed parking areas at AG Colony and BDA City Centre Park for major events like Champions’ Trophy and Asian Athletics Championship.