Vig files charge sheet against 41

BALANGIR: Vigilance sleuths filed the final charge sheet in the scam related to recruitment of Revenue Inspectors (RIs), Assistant Revenue Inspectors (ARIs) and Amins in Balangir district in 2013, in the Special Vigilance Court here on Sunday. Nine government officials including former collector of Balangir Debaraj Mishra, have been named as the prime accused in the case.

After examining the charge sheet, the Special Vigilance Judge, Debashish Nayak issued non-bailable warrants against 41 persons including the government officials, 36 revenue inspector and amins who were dismissed from service after State Government cancelled their recruitment in 2016. The government officers accused in the recruitment scam are Mishra, former deputy Collector of Balangir Aneeta Panda, the then BDO of Balangir block Binod Bihari Dash, the then BDO of Puintala block Raghunath Mundari, and his Saintala counterpart Ripunath Suna. The former head clerk of Balangir Collectorate, Niranjan Tripathy and the then personal security officer of the Balangir Collector, Arabinda Khamari were also accused in the case.

While Mishra and Tripathy are out on bail, Panda and Khamar had obtained interim bail. Kshetrabasi Naik, a candidate who had appeared the RI recruitment examination and cleared it, said now that the accused have been found guilty, State Government should provide jobs to others who had cleared the examination in a fair manner.

On December 17, 2011, the office of the Collector and District Magistrate had issued an advertisement inviting applications from suitable candidates, who were residents of the district, for an examination to be held for recruitment to the post of RIs, ARIs and Amins. The advertisement put the number of vacant posts at 54 and subsequently, the number increased to 63 vide a Government letter on December 24, 2011 which was published in newspapers.

Just five days before the written examination, the number of vacant posts again increased to 169 with issuance of another letter on June 4, 2013 from the Collector office, which was not published in newspapers. However, the candidates were not asked to apply afresh though there is a provision that whenever there is an increase of posts, it should be published in the newspaper and fresh candidates asked to apply.

A group of candidates, who had appeared the examinations, had sought a high level inquiry into the scam to ensure justice to the eligible candidates. They obtained documents through the RTI and pointed out several irregularities in the process.

Weak got selected

Candidates who had secured just two marks were selected for the job whereas those securing at least 98 out of 100 were rejected. The question format was multiple choice-based and investigation found that multiple answers were ticked in many cases