60 localities inundated  

CUTTACK: Pouring miseries on residents, incessant rains during the last 24 hours left more than 60 localities water-logged in the Millennium City.Worst-hit by the heavy rain were areas of Badambadi, Roxy Lane, Pithapur, Rajabagicha, Jhanjir Mangala, Patapola, Friends Colony, Ganga Mandir, Rausa Patana, Meria Bazar, Sutahat, Odia Bazar, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Kesharpur, Gomandia, Samanta Sahi, Tulasipur, Sidhesawrsahi, Tanlasahi, Kanika Chhak, Rover Street, Khatbin Sahi, Aparna Nagar, Nuabazar, Mahanadi Vihar and some parts of Chauliaganj and Madhupatana.

The showers also inundated roads and lanes connecting the affected localities. In some places, commuters faced a tough time differentiating between roads and drains. Sources said drain water entered the houses in several low-lying areas. Blaming the civic authorities for the mess, residents said the clogged drains have not been cleaned and desilted. “Though a majority of the localities face water-logging during rains, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities are yet to take the issue seriously and chalk out a permanent strategy to tackle the situation,” alleged Sirish Kumar Mohapatra, a resident of Rajabagicha Labour Colony.

CMC Commissioner Bikash Mahapatra said 190 pumps have been deployed to remove water from low-lying localities of the City. Keeping in view the situation, the district administration also suspended classes in all schools and colleges on the day.

Recently, a PIL was filed in Orissa High Court seeking permanent measures to tackle the drainage woes and speed up JICA-funded sewerage and sanitation works in the city. Alleging that the water-logging menace is an outcome of the inefficacy of the CMC, the PIL filed by Achyutananda Swain of Kalyanpur stated that the problem will continue unless comprehensive measures are taken to ensure a good drainage system in the city.