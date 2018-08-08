Home States Odisha

60 localities inundated  

 Pouring miseries on residents, incessant rains during the last 24 hours left more than 60 localities water-logged in the Millennium City.Worst-hit by the heavy rain were areas of Badambadi, Roxy

Published: 08th August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Pouring miseries on residents, incessant rains during the last 24 hours left more than 60 localities water-logged in the Millennium City.Worst-hit by the heavy rain were areas of Badambadi, Roxy Lane, Pithapur, Rajabagicha, Jhanjir Mangala, Patapola, Friends Colony, Ganga Mandir, Rausa Patana, Meria Bazar, Sutahat, Odia Bazar, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Kesharpur, Gomandia, Samanta Sahi, Tulasipur, Sidhesawrsahi, Tanlasahi,  Kanika Chhak, Rover Street, Khatbin Sahi, Aparna Nagar, Nuabazar, Mahanadi Vihar and some parts of Chauliaganj and Madhupatana.  

The showers also inundated roads and lanes connecting the affected localities. In some places, commuters faced a tough time differentiating between roads and drains. Sources said drain water entered the houses in several low-lying areas.  Blaming the civic authorities for the mess, residents said the clogged drains have not been cleaned and desilted. “Though a majority of the localities face water-logging during rains, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities are yet to take the issue seriously and chalk out a permanent strategy to tackle the situation,” alleged Sirish Kumar Mohapatra, a resident of Rajabagicha Labour Colony. 

CMC Commissioner Bikash Mahapatra said 190 pumps have been deployed to remove water from low-lying localities of the City. Keeping in view the situation, the district administration also suspended classes in all schools and colleges on the day.

Recently, a PIL was filed in Orissa High Court seeking permanent measures to tackle the drainage woes and speed up JICA-funded sewerage and sanitation works in the city. Alleging that the water-logging menace is an outcome of the inefficacy of the CMC, the PIL filed by Achyutananda Swain of Kalyanpur stated that the problem will continue unless comprehensive measures are taken to ensure a good drainage system in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema