7-year-old girl raped by youth in Cuttack  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at Gababasta village within Cuttack Sadar police limits. Though the incident occurred on August 5, it came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police on Tuesday.

Sources said the 18-year-old accused is related to the victim. According to the complaint, the accused, Rabi Samal of Kantilo in Nayagarh, had come to his aunt’s house in Gababasta. On Sunday, he raped the girl finding her alone. Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab Samal who is absconding, said Cuttack Sadar IIC Sudhansu Bhusan Jena.