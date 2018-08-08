Home States Odisha

BJD’s stand on Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election not yet final

Leaders from both the political alliances dialled Naveen on Tuesday to seek his support but the party has not yet been forthcoming on the issue

Published: 08th August 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With BJD appearing to have a decisive role in the election of the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, both the NDA and the UPA have reached out to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to have him on their side. Leaders from both the political alliances dialled Naveen on Tuesday to seek his support but the party has not yet been forthcoming on the issue. The BJD will make the announcement over its stand on Wednesday as per the decision of party president Naveen, spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Naveen seeking his support for the party candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh. However, senior BJD leaders still do not have a clue as to the party’s decision which Patra made more difficult to guess by stating that during the 2012 presidential election, JD(U) had not supported BJD candidate P A Sangma. Others who spoke to Naveen over the issue included Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and former Union minister and NCP veteran Sharad Pawar. The Opposition parties may nominate NCP MP Vandana Chavan as a joint candidate for the election. Chavan is a second-time Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

With neither the NDA nor the UPA having a majority in the Upper House, the BJD with nine members holds the key to the election. Sources said the BJP-led coalition can scrape through if it has the support of BJD and TRS. However, party sources said the BJD remains steadfast in its policy of maintaining equi-distance from the BJP and the Congress.

The BJD had supported the NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. The party had, however,  also backed UPA vice-presidential candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi.The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since July this year following the retirement of PJ Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala. 

Nitish speaks to Naveen 
JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Naveen Patnaik seeking his support for the party candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen PatnaikBJD Rajya Sabha deputy chairpersonRajya Sabha deputy chairperson election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema