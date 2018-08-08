Home States Odisha

BJP flays BJD over industrial growth claims  

The BJP on Tuesday targeted the ruling BJD for its tall claims on industrialisation even as the State has slipped in the ease of doing business rankings.Coming down heavily on Chie

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday targeted the ruling BJD for its tall claims on industrialisation even as the State has slipped in the ease of doing business rankings.Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is in Mumbai to attend an investors’ meet to showcase the investment potential of the State and invite them to the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave planned in November, BJP leaders said such meets in the past have failed to yield the desired results due to the deteriorating investment climate in the State.

“The tall claims of industrialisation have fallen flat as is evident from major industries such as Posco and ArcelorMittal pulling out of Odisha. Now the ruling party is trying to shut down IMFA,” said State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.She said, “While Odisha Government is blowing its own trumpet that it is way ahead of other States in ‘ease of doing business’, in reality, it has slipped from seventh rank in 2016 to 14th in 2017. The much-hyped ‘single window’ clearance has failed to attract investors as the investment environment in the State is not conducive.” 

While the State Government is claiming credit for signing 92 MoUs with an investment intent of `5.68 lakh crore, only 46 (50 per cent) have been made operational in the last 14 years, she added. Responding to BJP’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said it is unfortunate that the BJP is pointing fingers at the State government when the Centre has appreciated Odisha in the field of exports and even awarded it.

